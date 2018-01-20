Huge waves crash at Ucluelet earlier this week. Another wind warning has been issued for Saturday, Jan. 20. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

Wind warning back in effect around Vancouver Island

80 km/h winds expected Saturday, Jan. 20, on east coast of Island, 100 km/h on west coast

The wind will be back in full force tonight.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Saturday, Jan. 20 for all coastal regions of Vancouver Island except the very north.

Southeast winds are forecast to reach 80 kilometres per hour on the east coast of Vancouver Island starting in the early evening and continue toward the Gulf Islands, Victoria and the Lower Mainland, according to the warning. Southerly winds up to 100 km/h will hit the west coast of the Island.

B.C. Ferries has cancelled a handful of sailings due to adverse weather conditions, including sailings out of Comox and Campbell River. For more information, click here.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring…” the Environment Canada warning notes. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

The winds are expected to ease off on Sunday morning.

For more information about Environment Canada wind warnings, click here.

Previous story
Whisky society commits to charity donation in wake of whisky raids

Just Posted

Whisky society commits to charity donation in wake of whisky raids

Refund of Victoria Whiskey Festival tickets won’t impact charity beneficiaries

Victoria housing provider launches crisis prevention program to combat homelessness

Pacifica Housing aims to address challenges before tenants risk evictions

Victoria wins crucial WHL contest over Giants in Langley

Royals take over second in B.C. Division ahead of Vancouver

Strike could start Monday for handyDart

BC Transit warns users to find alternate transportation

GALLERY: Giants host Royals in WHL action

Photos from the Vancouver Giants clash with the Victoria Royals at the Langley Events Centre

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

UPDATE: BC Transit’s handyDart service strike delayed

LRB application by contractor means new strike notice must be issued by union

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

Liberals’ 2-year infrastructure plan set to take 5: documents

Government says 793 projects totalling $1.8 billion in federal funds have been granted extensions

Most Read