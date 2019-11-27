(Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Wind warning continues, giving way to sun and cloud later on

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

A wind warning is still in effect for Greater Victoria. According to Environment Canada, strong winds that may cause damage are expected or are occurring. Later on in the day, a mix of sun and cloud is expected, with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

READ ALSO: Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

Thursday will be sunny, with a high of 7 C and an overnight low of -1 C.

Friday’s forecast is calling for sun, with a high of 5 C and an overnight low of 0 C.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Youth transit passes lead today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

Saturday is expected to be sunny and windy, with a high of 5 C and an overnight low of -1 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -1 C.


Most Read