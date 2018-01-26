Wind warning for Victoria could affect bridge closure

Overnight gusts could reach up to 90 km/h are possible near the immediate coast

Strong winds are being forecast for the Greater Victoria area tonight and into Saturday morning, which could affect ongoing construction of the Johnston Street Bridge.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the area with strong southeasterly gusts expected to develop overnight. Winds up to 90 km/h are possible near the immediate coast.

By Saturday afternoon these high winds are expected to calm down to southwesterly winds between 40-60 km/h near the Juan de Fuca Strait as the low pressure system passes southern Vancouver Island.

One of the last major components of the new Johnson Street Bridge is expected to be put into place this weekend, including the 46-metre bridge deck with the help of the Dynamic Beast — an industrial crane barge.

Then on Sunday, the final piece will be installed.

“After this coming weekend, that bridge to the untrained eye will look completed,” said project director Jonathan Huggett.

But crews will need calm winds to be able to complete the crane work. Any gusts over 20 km/h and workers will have to wait out the weather.

Once work has begun, the bridge will be closed to traffic until Sunday evening.



