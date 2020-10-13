A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada warning of gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour

A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria.

A rapidly deepening low-pressure centre is approaching the Island as of Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada, which will cross the Island just south of Port Hardy.

READ ALSO: No injuries as vintage plane crashes at Victoria International Airport

Southeast winds of 70 gusting to 100 kilometres per hour are currently blowing over west Vancouver Island with southeast winds of 50 to 70, gusting to 90 km/h near Georgia and Haro Strait.

The strong southeastern wind will shift rapidly to widespread southwest or west wind gusting up to 90 km/h or higher later in the morning.

READ ALSO: Winds of Time breezes onto Oak Bay lookout

The wind is expected to ease early in the evening as the low moves into the Interior.

Environment Canada is warning that damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows may occur and that the winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. People are advised to avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches, and campers should move to sturdy shelters.

To see the latest updates visit weather.gc.ca.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Soap for Hope expands operation to 80 Indigenous communities during pandemic

Just Posted

Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada warning of gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour

Victoria brewery releases sour pumpkin spice beer ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

La Tarte, from Ile Sauvage Brewing Co, is a brown based sour beer

A Greater Victoria guide to voting in the B.C. election

Where and how to cast your ballot for the upcoming provincial election

Colwood Corners construction creates coming road closures

Work involves frontage improvements, underground servicing for water, hydro and communications

Soap for Hope expands operation to 80 Indigenous communities during pandemic

Organization reminds people of how important hygiene is on Global Handwashing Day

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

Jane Thornthwaite said she’s sorry for commenting on Bowinn Ma’s looks during roast for a retiring politician

Canucks acquire defenceman Nate Schmidt from Vegas for 2022 third-round pick

Free agent forward Toffoli leaves Vancouver to join Habs

UPDATE: Police locate vehicle of interest following reported hit-and-run death of Vancouver Island woman

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Vancouver Island RCMP identify vehicle of interest following ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Parksville

UPDATE: Police say early indications are she was the victim of a hit-and-run

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Most Read