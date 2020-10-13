Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada warning of gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour

A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria.

A rapidly deepening low-pressure centre is approaching the Island as of Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada, which will cross the Island just south of Port Hardy.

READ ALSO: No injuries as vintage plane crashes at Victoria International Airport

Southeast winds of 70 gusting to 100 kilometres per hour are currently blowing over west Vancouver Island with southeast winds of 50 to 70, gusting to 90 km/h near Georgia and Haro Strait.

The strong southeastern wind will shift rapidly to widespread southwest or west wind gusting up to 90 km/h or higher later in the morning.

READ ALSO: Winds of Time breezes onto Oak Bay lookout

The wind is expected to ease early in the evening as the low moves into the Interior.

Environment Canada is warning that damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows may occur and that the winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. People are advised to avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches, and campers should move to sturdy shelters.

To see the latest updates visit weather.gc.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weather