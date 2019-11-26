Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands as winter approaches

A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands as winter creeps its way into the region.
Environment Canada said an arctic ridge of high pressure over B.C.’s interior will intensify Tuesday evening. Strong northeasterly outflow winds up to 70 kilometres per hour gusting to 90 will develop in the evening for the Southern Gulf Islands and overnight for Howe Sound and Greater Victoria.
The strong winds are expected to last until Wednesday night and damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur.
Environment Canada said loose objects could be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage as well.
