Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands as winter approaches

Strong winds up to 70 kilometres per hour gusting to 90 expected Tuesday evening

Spectators watch the waves at Ogden Point in Victoria during a wind storm in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)

A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands as winter creeps its way into the region.

Environment Canada said an arctic ridge of high pressure over B.C.’s interior will intensify Tuesday evening. Strong northeasterly outflow winds up to 70 kilometres per hour gusting to 90 will develop in the evening for the Southern Gulf Islands and overnight for Howe Sound and Greater Victoria.

READ ALSO: Snow covers Malahat early Tuesday morning

The strong winds are expected to last until Wednesday night and damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur.

Environment Canada said loose objects could be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage as well.

READ ALSO: Cloudy, with a chance of showers ahead for Tuesday

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter