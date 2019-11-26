Spectators watch the waves at Ogden Point in Victoria during a wind storm in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)

Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands as winter approaches

Strong winds up to 70 kilometres per hour gusting to 90 expected Tuesday evening

A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands as winter creeps its way into the region.

Environment Canada said an arctic ridge of high pressure over B.C.’s interior will intensify Tuesday evening. Strong northeasterly outflow winds up to 70 kilometres per hour gusting to 90 will develop in the evening for the Southern Gulf Islands and overnight for Howe Sound and Greater Victoria.

READ ALSO: Snow covers Malahat early Tuesday morning

The strong winds are expected to last until Wednesday night and damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur.

Environment Canada said loose objects could be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage as well.

READ ALSO: Cloudy, with a chance of showers ahead for Tuesday

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria Event Centre cancels Dec. 23 Festivus event
Next story
Privacy watchdogs say Victoria-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

Just Posted

Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands as winter approaches

Strong winds up to 70 kilometres per hour gusting to 90 expected Tuesday evening

Privacy watchdogs say Victoria-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Greater Victoria builders floor new board

Awards handed out during Victoria Residential Builders Association annual general meeting

West Shore RCMP arrest pair spotted cutting bike locks in Langford

Police search for bike owners after Nov. 22 arrest

All electric Tesla cab fleet rolls onto Victoria streets this Sunday

Current Taxi says 15 Tesla cabs start operation on Dec. 1

VIDEO: Youth transit passes lead today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 26

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Most Read