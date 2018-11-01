Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system is moving across the coast later today and into tonight, which will lead to westerly winds up to 70 km/h.

These winds are forecasted to develop this evening over Greater Victoria, mainly in areas near the Juan de Fuca Strait.

Officials warn these strong winds can cause damage and toss around loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

The winds are expected to ease by early Friday morning as the trailing cold front moves further inland.

