Wind wins out in B.C. Hydro's first call for power in 15 years

B.C. Hydro announced nine new wind-energy projects

B.C.'s Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix Monday (Dec. 9) said nine new wind-energy projects worth between four to six billion dollars won't be subject to environmental assessments.

Dix said this decision means that these projects will be able to advance through development, construction and completion faster in delivering clean power to the grid sooner.

"This gives us more power," Dix said. "We need urgent action on climate change. This is urgent action on climate change," he said.

Dix made these comments in Vancouver, where he and Chris O'Riley, B.C. Hydro's president and chief executive officer, helped announce the nine projects -- four in northern B.C, four in southern B.C. and one one Vancouver Island.

Dix said First Nations hold majority ownership in eight out of nine projects in framing the projects part of economic reconciliation and O'Riley said the projects will power 500,000 homes, adding that all are expected to be operational by 2031.

B.C. Hydro had issued its first competitive call for power in 15 years in April 2024.

Its request-for-proposal called for 3,000 gigawatt hours per year. In the end, B.C. Hydro received 21 proposals totalling more than 9,000 GWh/y. In the end, the winning projects will add 5,000 GWh/y.

More to come...