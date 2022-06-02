Window smashed in onslaught of thefts from vehicles in Oak Bay

The gas gauge alerted an Oak Bay resident to a potential theft May 23.

A driver in the 500-block of Oliver Street reported to Oak Bay police after their vehicle showed significantly less gas on board than the night before.

It was far from the only damage done to vehicles over the week, according to a department release.

Two broken vehicle windows also stand out among a series of thefts from vehicles in Oak Bay last week.

Nothing was reported taken but a window smashed in a vehicle in the 2000-block of Pentland Road. The driver’s side window of the vehicle was reported smashed May 27. Nothing appeared to be taken.

On May 25, the department received a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 2000-block of Granite Street. Someone pried a back window open, with $700 worth of items reported stolen.

A pair of vehicle break-ins were reported earlier in the week without significant damage. On May 23 a resident reported a vehicle in 1300-block of Beach Drive was broken into. The vehicle had been rifled through and a pair of boots and sunglasses were reported missing. A second report that day comes from the area of Currie Road and Beach Drive where a vehicle was rifled through, but it’s unknown whether anything was taken.

Liquor heist

Footage shows a man walking out of a business in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue with 1.75-litre bottle of alcohol. The suspect captured on camera is described as a white man in his late 20s to mid 30s, short with a stocky build. He was wearing a baseball hat, sleeveless shirt and grey sweatpants.

3-day driving ban

An officer working the area of Lansdowne Road and Foul Bay Road on May 23 spotted a driver weaving from one side of the lane to the other and abruptly braking. The cop stopped the driver and the 33-year-old man driving was deemed impaired and issued a three-day driving prohibition.

Porch pirate scores snack tray

A parcel with toddler sunglasses and a stroller snack tray was reported stolen from the 1300-block of Victoria Avenue. A resident told police they received notification the package had been delivered, however, when they went to retrieve it, it had been stolen from their porch.

Excessive speeder stopped

A speed stop ended with a seven-day vehicle impound on May 28.

An officer clocked a car travelling 90 km/h in a 40 km/h zone in the 800-block of Beach Drive and stopped the driver. The driver was ticketed for excessive speed. Drivers going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit face a $368 ticket, three penalty points on their driving record and a mandatory seven-day impound.

Scooter save

Police are investigating after video footage captured a man trying to take a mobility scooter from a multi-unit residence in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue. Footage of the incident, reported to police May 29, caught a man described as in his early 30s, enter a laundry room and try unsuccessfully to move the scooter. The individual then tried to open doors to living units.

