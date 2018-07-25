Police officers were called to a Langley shopping centre parking lot where two women smashed in an SUV window to rescue a dog. Supplied

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV a false alarm

Incident in Langley shopping mall parking lot

  • Jul. 25, 2018 2:45 p.m.
  • News

RCMP smashed in the window of an SUV to rescue a dog in Langley this afternoon, only to discover it was a stuffed animal.

One witness, who asked not to be identified, said it appeared a dog was trapped in the vehicle for “possibly” more than 30 minutes in the heat in the parking lot of the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

“It was a little Maltese dog, and it was covered under the black, leather trunk shield in the back of the car.”

“Two ladies were outside the car, and they were freaking out as what to do, after they heard it yelping and crying.”

Police and the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) were called to the scene.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said had there been a dog, any charges would be up to LAPS.

Largy doubted the two women would have been charged with damage to property if they were rescuing an animal in distress.

“It is unlikely,” Largy said.

The temperature was hovering around 30 degrees at the time.

Environment Canada has issued a hot weather warning, saying the region faces “a prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures (that) is expected to persist into early next week.”

READ MORE: If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

As of July 3, the BC SPCA stated online that it had received 460 calls about dogs locked in hot cars.

The organization does not recommend that bystanders break the windows of vehicles to release the pets in distress. Only RCMP, local police and the BC SPCA Special Constables can lawfully enter a vehicle to help a pet.

If you do see an animal in distress, call a local animal control agency, police, or the BC SPCA hotline at 1-855-622-7722. Note the license plate, vehicle colour, make and model, and ask nearby businesses to page for the vehicle owner.

According to Mountain View Veterinary Hospital in Langley, when outside temperatures are at 21 degrees Celsius, it takes only 10 minutes for a car to heat up to 31.6 degrees, and 30 minutes to heat up to 40 degrees.

And on a hot summer day, outside temperatures of 29 degrees can heat up a car to 40 degrees in only 10 minutes, and 48.3 degrees in 30 minutes.

Temperatures this hot can cause heat stroke, brain damage or even death to pets locked inside.

READ MORE: BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cameras provide live-feed of Regina Park homeless camp
Next story
Prominent B.C. eagle nesting tree cut down

Just Posted

Cameras provide live-feed of Regina Park homeless camp

Police say camera is not illegal and they are not using it to monitor camp residents

In a haze: Impairment measurements unclear for cannabis and driving

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization

Woman fights off attacker on Lochside Trail

Saanich Police investigating sexual assault on a 21-year-old woman

Crime rate drops in 2017 across Greater Victoria

Saanich sees larger overall decline than rest of region but violent crime numbers spike

Cyclist struck on Shelbourne

A 59-year-old woman from Saanich suffered what police describe non-life-threatening injuries following… Continue reading

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

They’re already in the Calgary airport and want to open 15 new locations over the next five years

Prominent B.C. eagle nesting tree cut down

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study

Research involved scientists at Environment Canada as well as counterparts in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Fire damages Saanich heritage church

A congregation worshipping out of a heritage church on Wilkinson Road hopes… Continue reading

B.C. Mounties say porn ransom demand is a scam

Scam asks for Bitcoin in exchange for keeping quiet about victim allegedly viewing explicit material

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV a false alarm

Incident in Langley shopping mall parking lot

Endangered killer whale dies off B.C. coast soon after birth

It was the first calf born in three years to the endangered orcas in Pacific Northwest

Most Read