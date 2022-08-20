The Keremeos Creek wildfire on Friday, Aug. 19. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Keremeos Creek wildfire on Friday, Aug. 19. (BC Wildfire Service)

Winds and planned ignitions grow Keremeos Creek wildfire to 7,000 hectares

Winds expected to increase amid risk of thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has increased in size by 100 hectares due to wind at high elevations and a pair of planned ignitions, BC Wildfire Service said in an update Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20.

The now 7,042-hectare blaze continues to be driven by wind after about one week of no growth.

Though the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinded all evacuation orders on Wednesday, Aug 17, the fire is still considered active and crews are anticipating winds to increase on Saturday and Sunday due to the risk of thunderstorms.

“In many areas, forest fuels at high elevations are green and the moisture content is preventing ignition and spread,” BCWS wrote. “Dead and fallen trees continue to burn at high elevations, on steep slopes.”

The fire is currently stable along the western side of Highway 3A, they added.

Following the conclusion of the South Okanagan’s latest heat warning on Saturday morning, crews said they expect cooler temperatures with moderate humidity throughout the day.

North of Olalla Creek Road, crews are establishing a fuel-free hose lay and extinguishing identified hot spots.

“Mop up and patrol continues throughout the Western flank of the fire, and along the Green Mountain Road where there is minimal fire activity,” BCWS explained.

All structure protection equipment has been demobilized.

There are currently 185 firefighters assigned to work the blaze.

BCWS is reminding residents that smoke will continue to be visible from Highway 3A and surrounding communities.

READ MORE: No more properties are on evacuation order for Keremeos Creek wildfire

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

bc wildfiresBreaking NewsKeremeosNews

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Gnarly new Topaz skate and bike parks open in Victoria

Just Posted

Skateboarder Francis Lemoy rides the railing as he catches some serious air. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Gnarly new Topaz skate and bike parks open in Victoria

Cyclists take off from the starting line at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 20) for the Tour de Victoria 60 km and 100 km events. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Tour de Victoria gets underway for 11th year

Riders have been training for the 2022 Tour de Rock since March. (Courtesy of Const. Chris Van Swieten)
Greater Victoria Tour de Rock members inspired by the kids they’re riding for

From left: Maureen, Emily, Jamie, Daniel and Wayne Ralph. The Ralph family, including daughter Kirstie (not pictured), has worked together to create Victoria Cider Co. (Nicole Crescenzi)
Saanich Peninsula welcomes new family-run cidery