The Johnson Street Bridge project work planned for today and tomorrow has been postponed due to higher winds than the tolerances of the lifting project allow for. Tim Collins/Victoria News

Winds cancel Johnson Street Bridge work for Saturday in Victoria

Lifting of bridge deck span will be attempted Sunday, with Monday bridge closure expected

As predicted last night, the winds that blew over the Inner Harbour have stopped the new Johnson Street bridge deck installation project this morning (Jan. 27).

The News had a conversation with the onsite foreman for bridge contractor PCL shortly after 8 a.m. and they confirmed that the bridge installation work is a no-go for today. Despite the fact the win had died down mostly by around 9 a.m., Environment Canada has advised that there is a strong possibility of wind gusting again by mid afternoon.

Given that it is is a four-hour process to lift the span into place, PCL has declined to start the process today and has determined that it will take place starting at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Project director Jonathan Huggett stated Saturday morning that the work remains a two-day process, and this delay will mean that the old Johnson Street Bridge will be closed to traffic all day Sunday and at most of Monday during the day, assuming the weather co-operates.

Drivers can use the bridge today, but the planned closure will resume at 7 a.m. Sunday. Commuters are also advised they’ll need to plan a different route into the downtown on Monday morning.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Friends, family to say goodbye to 15-year-old bystander killed in gang shooting
Next story
Lots to see at Victoria Health Show

Just Posted

Lots to see at Victoria Health Show

The 27th annual show runs all weekend at Pearkes Rec Centre

Colwood to Victoria ferry could be in the works

Colwood residents, particularly future residents of the 2,300-home Royal Bay development, could… Continue reading

UPDATE: ‘My husband is my hero’

Man faces charges after homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

UPDATE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

Victoria Health Show underway today

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

B.C. man selling home, with a warning about the neighbours

Kane Blake is selling his house with a unique sign to warn potential buyers

Friends, family to say goodbye to 15-year-old bystander killed in gang shooting

Funeral for Alfred Wong, who was killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver, to be held in Coquitlam

BCHL Today: Tight races for top spot in all three divisions

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway

Poverty not a good reason to take Indigenous kids from parents: Bennett

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says new money coming to keep kids with their families

Mail, Japan and Canadian-style populism: how politics touched us this week

Sexual misconduct allegations, Canada Post, free trade with Japan and more

Five things to watch: Canada’s solid presence at the Grammys

Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Leonard Cohen, Michael Buble all up for awards

Most Read