Winds cancel Johnson Street Bridge work for Saturday in Victoria

The Johnson Street Bridge project work planned for today and tomorrow has been postponed due to higher winds than the tolerances of the lifting project allow for. Tim Collins/Victoria News

As predicted last night, the winds that blew over the Inner Harbour have stopped the new Johnson Street bridge deck installation project this morning (Jan. 27).

The News had a conversation with the onsite foreman for bridge contractor PCL shortly after 8 a.m. and they confirmed that the bridge installation work is a no-go for today. Despite the fact the win had died down mostly by around 9 a.m., Environment Canada has advised that there is a strong possibility of wind gusting again by mid afternoon.

Given that it is is a four-hour process to lift the span into place, PCL has declined to start the process today and has determined that it will take place starting at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Project director Jonathan Huggett stated Saturday morning that the work remains a two-day process, and this delay will mean that the old Johnson Street Bridge will be closed to traffic all day Sunday and at most of Monday during the day, assuming the weather co-operates.

Drivers can use the bridge today, but the planned closure will resume at 7 a.m. Sunday. Commuters are also advised they’ll need to plan a different route into the downtown on Monday morning.

