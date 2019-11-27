Winds clip ferry sailings between Brentwood Bay, Mill Bay

The 11 a.m. from the Peninsula and 11:35 a.m. from Mill Bay

Wednesday sailings of the MV Klitsa for 11 a.m. leaving Brentwood Bay and 11:35 leaving Mill Bay are cancelled.

The region’s “most beautiful shortcut” won’t set sail this morning thanks to winds across the region.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” BC Ferries said in a statement. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The company recommends customers visit the Current Conditions webpage at bcferries.com for up-to-date sailing and departure information.

Winds are expected to continue into the evening across Greater Victoria.

