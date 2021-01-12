Winds up to 70 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria from Jan. 12 through Jan. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria residents are again being warned to batten down the hatches as a low-pressure system passes over the south Island.

Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 12), Environment Canada warned that strong winds of up to 70 km/h are expected across the region through the afternoon and into Wednesday.

The low-pressure weather system is expected to move across the region through the evening and pass into the interior overnight. Behind this, damaging winds are expected to develop through Juan de Fuca Strait and gusts in Greater Victoria could reach 70 km/h through Tuesday night and “into early Wednesday afternoon.”

