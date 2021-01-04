Winds up to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

Winds to ease late Tuesday evening, according to Environment Canada

Residents across Greater Victoria are being warned of a windy Tuesday by Environment Canada.

Strong winds between 70 to 90 km/h are expected late morning of Jan. 5 and continue into the evening.

This is caused by an approaching frontal system that will spread winds to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. The strong gusts could throw loose objects and break tree branches.

The strongest winds are expected over coastal sections near the Strait of Georgia, Haro Strait and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Winds are expected to taper off by Tuesday night.

