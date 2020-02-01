BC Hydro crews were aware of more than 30 outages on the South Island on Saturday morning. (BC Hydro/Outage Map)

Windstorm causes 47 power outages on the South Island

Some 2,500 customers without power through Saturday morning

An overnight wind storm left almost 2,500 South Island homes without power on Saturday morning.

According to the BC Hydro Outage Map, crews are working on 47 power outages in the region on Feb. 1. Most were reportedly caused by fallen trees or lines knocked over in the wind.

In Sidney two outages near the Victoria International Airport are expected to take until after 10 a.m. to manage.

Power was cut off south of the Malahat near Millstream just after 1:30 a.m. and more than 260 customers can expect to wait until just after noon for power to be restored.

Two outages in Metchosin have left some 270 customers without power since the early hours of Saturday morning. Residents north of Happy Valley Road are likely to have power again by 12:30 p.m. but folks south of Kangaroo Road may have to wait until 3 p.m.

In Sooke, an outage in the 1000-block of Parkheights Drive and another south of Sea Cliff Road have left more than 90 customers without power. Crews have not provided estimates for when power will be restored to these areas.

tweet

BC Hydro also posted an outage alert just after 10 a.m. noting that southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands had been hit hard by the storm and that crews would be working through the day to restore power. BC Hydro is still assigning crews for many of the outages.

Updates on the status of the outages will be posted throughout the day on the BC Hydro website and the status of other outages can be monitored on the Outage Map.

