Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Power slowly being restored, BC Hydro says

Power is out for nearly 10,000 customers in B.C.’s north, central Interior and Cariboo regions, according to BC Hydro.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, people in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Prince George, Vanderhoof, and Burns Lake are without power due to a morning wind storm.

In the Williams Lake area power has been restored to all customers except the outage that spans a length of Dog Creek Road and to the community of Dog Creek.

There are still multiple outages east of Lac La Hache, 108 Mile Ranch and 105 Mile House.

