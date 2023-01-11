Windy Wednesday expected for Greater Victoria with gusts of 90 km/h, says Environment Canada

Liquid sunshine is also in the cards with a 40 per cent chance of rain

Environment Canada says Greater Victoria can expect winds at 70 km/h with gusts to 90 km/h Wednesday (Jan. 11) evening, easing Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Windy winter is back for Greater Victoria with gusts of 90 km/h expected Wednesday (Jan. 11).

An approaching frontal system will stall west of Vancouver Island today, according to Environment Canada. Ahead of the front, winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 are expected to develop near the Juan de Fuca Strait and spread to Haro Strait by Thursday morning before easing.

Liquid sunshine is also in the cards with a 40 per cent chance of rain alongside balmy winter temperatures ranging from 8 C to 10 C over the next 24 hours.

While wind warnings earlier this month covered a swatch of the B.C. coast, overnight wind and gusts are predicted for only Greater Victoria.

READ ALSO: Twice as much snow and sun during a volatile December on the Island

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaWeather