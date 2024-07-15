Winners announced at Parksville’s world-renowned sand sculpting competition

Competitors from Colombia, U.S. and Russia nab top prizes

Dmitry Klimenko and Sue McGrew took first place in the doubles event at the Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition in Parksville on July 14.

1 / 1 Dmitry Klimenko and Sue McGrew took first place in the doubles event at the Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition in Parksville on July 14. Advertisement

Parksville boasts 22 impressive and freshly sculpted sand creations in the community park, following the 2024 Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition.

The duo of Russian Dmitry Klimenko and American Sue McGrew took home their first ever doubles championship for their piece 'Connections' on July 14.

"This is actually Dmitry's idea — his concept," said McGrew. "He wanted a piece based off of connection and how humans communicate feelings of loneliness and how we all link in and connect together."

The two have been sculpting together since 2019 after forming a friendship while competing next to each other in venues across the world for years.

"We like to work with each other," said Klimenko. "We really appreciate each other as professional sculptors. We trust each other, so it's always nice to hear opinion of your colleague."

For the Parksville competition, they brainstormed together and came up with a sketch.

"Of course, because it's sand, it will evolve and change as you're making it," said McGrew. "It never happens exactly as you draw it."

With no theme this year, things were wide open and the two found something that resonated with both, McGrew added.

"This is a great event and we always love being here," she said. "The environment, the people — this year the weather was amazing. The sand is strong. It's great because you're always surrounded by your peers and just always inspired by what you see around."

Manuel Campos from Colombia took first place in the singles event for his piece 'The Guardian of Light'.

Campos said when he arrived in Canada, he was inspired by ravens and the story of the raven stealing the light, and so he created a sculpture of the iconic bird resting on a female figure.

"This sculpture is not just a representation of balance but also a celebration of the inherent ability of each individual to shine with their own light," Campos said in a written statement provided to the PQB News.

In his 15 years of sculpting, Campos has visited 14 countries.

McGrew and Klimenko also won the sculptor's choice in the doubles category, while American Thomas Koet took home the award for the single sculptor.

The 29 master sculptors worked for 30 hours over three days on their masterpieces, which will be available for public viewing in Parksville Community Park from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily until Aug. 18.