Winter storm, snowfall warnings, travel advisories in effect for Okanagan highways

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt reopened at 9:15 a.m.

UPDATE 10:38 a.m.

Environment Canada has rescinded the snowfall warning for the Okanagan Connector.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.

The Okanagan Connector just outside Peachland is now closed westbound and will be for "several hours" due to a crash.

West Kelowna RCMP are on scene investigating.

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.

Both the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 1 between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate, west of Revelstoke have reopened.

Highway 1 was closed for two hours for avalanche control while the Coquihalla was closed for more than 12 hours because of a crash.

All weather alerts, warnings, and travel advisories remain in effect.

Original

Multiple weather alerts and travel advisories are in place as snow and freezing rain continues to fall on Okanagan highways on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt remains under a winter storm warning put in place by Environment Canada. Snow has been falling on the stretch of highway since Tuesday morning and is expected to reach up to 30 cm. A special weather statement is also in place for the area around the highway for freezing rain, which is expected throughout the morning.

Additionally, the Coquihalla has been closed in both directions since 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night due to a vehicle crash. DriveBC estimates the highway will reopen around 8:30 a.m. Black Press Media will keep the situation updated.

The Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Hope and Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass remain under snowfall warnings as both are experiencing accumulating snow up to 20 cm. On Highway 1, snow accumulation could reach up to 30 cm.

Revelstoke and Salmon Arm are to expect 15-30 cm of snow locally as well.

Highway 1 between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate, west of Revelstoke, has been closed in both directions since 6 a.m. due to avalanche control. It's expected to reopen at 8 a.m.

DriveBC has traffic advisories in place for the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, despite there being no weather alerts for that part of the highway. Freezing rain is expected from Sunday Summit and Frontage Road on Highway 3.

Also, Highway 97 between Duck Range Road and Hanna Road eastbound has been closed since 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, due to a vehicle incident.

Snow and freezing rain can limit driver's visibility and make the highways and other roads difficult to navigate. Environment Canada reminds drivers to travel with caution and be prepared. If travelling, also be aware of maintenance crews and equipment.