Wishart Elementary students brought in during lunch briefly due to police incident

Students at Wishart Elementary School in Colwood were brought inside during the lunch hour on Wednesday due to a police-related incident in the community.
A spokesperson from SD62 said they were requested by West Shore RCMP to put the students in a hold and secure — meaning the doors to the school were locked but the students could move freely inside.
The hold and secure lasted for 15 minutes during the lunch break.
Scott Manning, principal of Wishart Elementary, e-mailed a notice to families saying all students were returned to the building safely without incident.
“The situation in the community has since been resolved and students are now once again playing outside,” the e-mail said.
Anyone with questions or seeking additional information can contact Manning at the school office.
shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com
vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca