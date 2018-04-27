A cyclist riding across the new Johnson Street bridge looks over as an excavator with a percussion hammer chips away at the giant concrete counterweight from the old Blue Bridge. Don Denton/Black Press

With the new Johnson Street Bridge operational, here what’s next

Plazas, walkways and adjustments to lights among the projects still in the works

The new “blue” bridge is up and running, but the project isn’t done yet.

On Thursday, the City of Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge project director Jonathan Huggett and director of engineering and public works, Fraser Work, broke down the whats and whens of continued construction on the new bridge and the surrounding area.

The duo started their presentation at council’s committee of the whole meeting with a time-lapsed video of the construction and deconstruction of the bridges, which prompted Mayor Lisa Helps to quip, “If only it had gone that quickly, hey Mr. Huggett?”

Huggett then reviewed what still needed to be done with the the old bridge.

Most of the remains of the old bridge were carried off to Surrey for recycling, but some parts, including five large pieces of steel, still remain due to the fact that builders had less time with the Dynamic Beast crane than anticipated because of high winds. The crane is in high demand and will be back on Sunday, May 22 to remove the remaining steel.

The 850-tonne concrete counterweight is also still here, but is being chiseled away at using a large jack hammer attached to an excavator, a job that has caused some public confusion. Huggett said because the excavator is on a lower platform, the only way it can get out is by chipping away and removing the concrete, a project that should take about another week.

As for the new bridge and the surrounding areas, upcoming work includes :

– construction of the south side pedestrian walkway, which will entail excavation on the east and west approaches of the walkway. The targeted completion date is the end of June.

– Establishing the southwest plaza, which will require bringing down a current wall to an elevation of 5.5 m, and then tiering the land

– preparing the east side park for construction of the David Foster Walkway, which includes determining what contaminants may be in the soil at the Northern Junk building next to Reeson Park. A statement from the City noted there are heavy contaminants in the soil, including excessive metals that can’t be disposed of on Vancouver Island. Construction on the pathway is set to being in June.

– publishing a final version of the operation and maintenance manual of the bridge. A 2,700-page draft version is in the works.

Stantec Environmental Ltd. was contracted to look into Coun. Jeremy Loveday’s concerns that the new bridge’s lights may affect salmon fry. The company concluded the lights may increase visibility for predators, and recommended considering a reduction in temperature and intensity of the lighting under the bridge. Stantec is working on a report comparing the old bridge’s light levels to the new one.

As with all large projects, Huggett said, a final deficiency list is being worked on. When Coun. Marianne Alto asked whether any of the deficiencies were of great concern, Hugget said not only were they not, the City would not be responsible for them. He cited some painting that needed to be finished and the tweaking of an expansion joint that needs correction.

At this point, Huggett and Work said, they are confident the June 30 deadline will be met to hand over the control of the bridge to City staff.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules
Next story
B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Just Posted

Both left turn lanes now open on Millstream overpass

Second left turn option also added to Peatt Road

Sudden rise in overdose calls exhausts Victoria police officers’ naloxone supplies

Five overdose calls resulting in one death exhaust Victoria Police department’s naloxone supply

Fake rentals make a resurgence in tight Victoria housing market

In high demand market, scammers encourage speedy response without viewing

Elephant seal claims Gonzales Beach for its annual moulting

Confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Hundreds of students participate in WE Walk for Water event

350 students from Greater Victoria took part in a walk for access to clean water

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

Dog dies in crash with motorcycle in Comox Valley

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after incident on Headquarters Road, near Courtenay

Memorial held at Camosun for National Day of Mourning

Union reps and local politicians gathered at Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus to… Continue reading

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Saanich Special Olympians look to get on a roll for national bowling championships

Bowling trio heading to Prince Edward Island to compete in Special Olympics championships

Most Read