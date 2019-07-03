Staff at the Comox Valley BCSPCA branch are caring for a handful of pugs and French bulldogs surrendered by an Island breeder. Photo by Erin Haluschak

VIDEO: Surrendered pugs and French bulldogs under SPCA care

Animals are part of a large surrender by a Vancouver Island breeder; some ready for adoption soon

Between kisses and licks of the face, staff at the Comox Valley BCSPCA are putting drops in the ears of a handful of pugs as a French bulldog looks on Wednesday morning at the Ryan Road facility.

The animals are part of a large surrender by a Vancouver Island breeder and are currently divided for care and medical attention between the Comox Valley and Cowichan & District branches of the SPCA.

The dogs range in age from six weeks to six years old and are suffering from a variety of issues and medical needs including nasal surgery, digestive issues and ear infections, explained Emily Priestley, branch manager of the Comox Valley and District BCSPCA.

“Most of the dogs are dealing with issues that are specific to their breed. French bulldogs and pugs often are prone to breeding issues such as leg problems, joint issues – they’re bred into a certain shape that isn’t always best for the animal.”

The dogs came from an individual who is known to BC SPCA Special Provincial Constables and has previously surrendered animals to the SPCA. The constable who attended the property noted that it was cluttered, dirty and parts of the floor had been ripped up to reveal plywood underneath.

“Going forward (there’s no concerns with the breeder),” noted Priestley. “We don’t deal with the case on a branch level, but everyone’s co-operative and things are at a good point right now.”

Some of the pugs in Comox could be ready for adoption as soon as the end of this week or early next week. Some others, who are suffering from digestive problems or are awaiting more extensive surgeries, may not be ready for adoption until August.

RELATED: Vancouver Island breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

At the Cowichan branch, Priestley said they received mostly puppies who are currently in foster homes and need to grow larger prior to adoption.

She added they have already received upwards of 200 inquiries for adoptions for the 21 dogs, which is “overwhelming” during a large surrender such as this one.

“It’s always great anytime we have large scale animal intakes that people are ready and willing to help out.”

She added both branches are always accepting donations of clean bedding for the dogs, or cash donations which can be directed towards the intake.

For more information, email either the Comox branch at comoxvalley@spca.bc.ca or the Cowichan & District branch at duncanspca@spca.bc.ca.


