An eyewitness said a man was stabbed during a fight in front of the bus stop near the corner of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record)

An eyewitness said a man was stabbed during a fight in front of the bus stop near the corner of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record)

Witness describes Sunday evening Courtenay stabbing scene: ‘There was blood everywhere’

A fight broke out in the bus stop shelter outside Travelodge

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating a stabbing incident in the area of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay.

On Sunday, May 7, at approximately 6 p.m., the Comox Valley RCMP responded to the area of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue following a report that a male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by a weapon.

According to an eyewitness, a fight broke out in the bus stop shelter in front of the Travelodge, and the stabbing occurred on the sidewalk in front of the bus stop.

The eyewitness provided first aid to the victim until emergency services personnel and police arrived on scene.

Travelodge resident Raven Brake heard the commotion, and came outside to see the Good Samaritan providing first aid.

“I was inside with my daughter and we heard tremendous, blood-curdling screaming, and came out just when he hit the ground (outside the Travelodge gate),” she said. “There was a huge puddle of blood… it came from the bus stop all the way to (the gate). It was horrible. I’ve never seen nothing like that in my life. He had stabs in his head, arms, legs – he was stabbed multiple times. There was blood everywhere.”

“That fellow who provided first aid came running from across the street. He knew exactly what to do.”

Brake said she was in the hospital the following day and was informed that the victim had been discharged.

She said that while the victim is not a resident at Travelodge, he is well-known to many in the neighbourhood.

The male suspect is described as approximately 40 years old, wearing glasses, a blue or grey hooded sweater and jeans.

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying and speaking with the driver and/or occupants of a red four-door SUV travelling west along 26th Street toward Fitzgerald Avenue from Cliffe Avenue at the time of the assault.

Additionally, investigators are seeking to identify and speak with two male witnesses who were walking west along 26th Street toward Fitzgerald Avenue from Cliffe Avenue at the time of the assault.

Investigators are also looking for any residences with video surveillance situated along Fitzgerald Avenue between 26th Street and 19th Street between 6 and 7 p.m. on May 7.

If you are one of the witnesses being sought, know who they are, or have video surveillance, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit at 250-338-1321.

ALSO: Two people stabbed, one with a corkscrew, in separate incidents in downtown Nanaimo

Comox ValleyRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Next story
British Columbians will soon be able to self-identify gender on government forms

Just Posted

Victoria police seized more than 2,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes and $65,000 in cash after executing two search warrants. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)
More than 2,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized in Greater Victoria

The Calgary Flames came out on top against the Vancouver Canucks in pre-season action in Victoria at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre back in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Canucks training camp coming to Victoria this September

BC Ferries is adding 95 extra sailings for the May long weekend but still expects waits. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries to add 95 extra sailings over May long weekend

A hiker makes his way along the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail. Trail users can enjoy enhanced camping facilities with the addition of 50 new elevated tent platforms at five backcountry campgrounds. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Improved camping facilities added to Juan de Fuca Marine Trail

Pop-up banner image