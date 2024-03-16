Witness discusses voodoo and its relation to 2021 Kelowna murder

The murder allegedly took place in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood on May 30, 2021

A 45-day Kelowna murder trial continues to progress through the Supreme Court, with multiple witnesses being called to the stand, including the man who found the body, a forensic pathologist and RCMP officers.

On the second week of the trial by jury, the court heard allegations that voodoo magic may have motivated a series of actions that led to the death of Thomas Chadwick.

The accused, Lorence Williams is currently on trial for the second-degree murder of his former roommate after an incident that took place outside their house on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna on May 30, 2021. Second-degree murder charges are used in instances where an accused’s role in a death is believed to have been intentional but not pre-planned.

Chadwick had been living in the basement of the house in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood, for a few years at the time of his death. The jury has heard from witnesses that Williams had only been living in the basement of the house for a few months before being asked to move out.

Cornel Fisher, who is both the landlord and upstairs resident of the home, told the court he had evicted Williams so that his girlfriend, Katherine Reimer, could move in.

Chadwick, Williams and Fisher are all of Jamaican heritage.

The court has heard allegations that the eviction notice was the catalyst that triggered Williams to begin engaging in concerning behaviour, involving voodoo.

Fisher told the court on March 12, that he believed Williams had been acting strange in the days leading up to Chadwick’s death. Fisher said that he was worried about Williams’ behaviour, specifically regarding what he claims to have been “evil” voodoo practices.

On cross-examination, Fisher described voodoo paraphernalia that Williams had allegedly gathered.

While under cross-examination Fisher told the court that as a Jamaican he was aware of voodoo practices, and wanted to distance himself from Williams’ behaviour.

While on the witness stand on March 11, Fisher’s girlfriend Reimer told the court that in the days leading up to Chadwick’s death, she had also become increasingly fearful of Williams and was afraid to be alone with him. She told the court that she had witnessed Williams yell and slam doors in the days before Chadwick’s death.

READ MORE: Police called to Kelowna home multiple times before roommate's murder: Witness

READ MORE: Doctor who performed autopsy questioned in Kelowna roommate murder trial

Williams was arrested on May 31, 2021. An RCMP officer involved in Williams’ arrest told the court that the accused had been cooperative, alert and coherent at the time of his arrest.

An audio recording of a police interview with Williams after his arrest was played for the court. In the recording, Williams can be heard telling the police that he had been involved in an altercation with Chadwick.

Chadwick’s death also prompted the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), a civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C., to open an investigation into the RCMP’s involvement with Williams prior to the murder. The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

The RCMP and the mental health resource, also called the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), had been called to the house twice on the day prior to the murder specifically regarding Williams’ mental well-being.

The Office concluded the investigation on Jan. 10, 2022, and reported that there was no police wrong doing.

The IIO investigation determined that police did not have grounds to apprehend Williams prior to the incident, despite the fact that there were concerns for his mental health and well-being.

The trial will continue on Monday March 18.