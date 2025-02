A person in crisis required emergency care on William Bennett Bridge on Feb. 2, at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Ambulances, the fire department and police were called to Kelowna's William Bennett Bridge on Feb. 2, for a person who was on fire.

Witnesses at the scene assisted the individual before emergency services arrived on the scene, said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier. Traffic was backed up in both directions on the bridge for less than a half hour.

The individual was taken to hospital and sustained significant burns to their body. There is no ongoing criminal investigation into the incident.