Witnesses sought after Campbell River man hospitalized with serious injuries

Police believe an altercation took place between JJ’s Nightclub on Cedar Street and the 900 block of 12th Avenue between 1 and 3 a.m.
File photo/Campbell River Mirror

After a man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in early August, Campbell River RCMP are seeking information from the public. 

Police say an altercation occurred in downtown Campbell River on Aug. 2 in the early hours, leaving a 31-year-old Campbell River man in hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the altercation took place between JJ’s Nightclub on Cedar Street and the 900 block of 12th Avenue between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

“We are asking anyone that may have video evidence or any information regarding the incident to come forward and speak to the police,” said Cst. Maury Tyre, with the Campbell River RCMP.  

