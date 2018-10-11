Witnesses sought after man discovered with life-altering injuries on Tillicum Road

Cause of injuries is unknown

The Victoria Police Department is looking for witnesses after a man was discovered with life-altering injuries on Tillicum Road last month.

Officers were called to the 1000-block of Tillicum Road on Sept. 21 for reports of a person with injuries, but the cause of the injuries is unknown.

After beginning their investigation, officers now believe there may be witness they have not spoken with.

If you were in that area on Sept. 21 between 11 and 11:20 a.m., and saw a man with injuries, VicPD would like to speak with you. Please call 250-995-7654 or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Achieve Anything’ : Women and girls get hands-on learning at CFB Esquimalt
Next story
B.C. mayoral candidate files defamation suit over sexual assault accusations

Just Posted

One-stop shop service fair in Victoria connects people with resources needed

Project Connect 2018 brought together dozens of service providers for homeless, low-income communities

Witnesses sought after man discovered with life-altering injuries on Tillicum Road

Cause of injuries is unknown

‘Achieve Anything’ : Women and girls get hands-on learning at CFB Esquimalt

Day sail on a warship will open up fields of marine, defence and engineering to inspire females

Gas prices jump 14 cents across Greater Victoria overnight

Some stations make the jump Thursday morning to 153.9 while others linger at 139.9

‘Bring an extra sweater,’ UVic tells students amid gas shortage

B.C. universities cut back heating buildings, limit research labs since Oct.9 pipeline explosion

VIDEO: Victoria artist paints portraits of the homeless

Elfrida Schragen says spending time with patrons of Our Place has changed her view on homelessness

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

Northern B.C. pipeline explosion not criminal in nature: RCMP

Police in Prince George say they have investigated, talked to stakeholders, and don’t believe criminal activity involved

B.C. landlord registry translated to Punjabi, Mandarin to encourage participation

LandlordBC says roughly 1,000 landlords have signed up, but that’s ‘nowhere near what we’d like it to be’

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

B.C. home sales continue to decline: real estate association

Impacts of mortgage stress tests are still being felt

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

The vehicle Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

Most Read