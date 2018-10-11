Witnesses sought after man discovered with life-altering injuries on Tillicum Road

The Victoria Police Department is looking for witnesses after a man was discovered with life-altering injuries on Tillicum Road last month.

Officers were called to the 1000-block of Tillicum Road on Sept. 21 for reports of a person with injuries, but the cause of the injuries is unknown.

After beginning their investigation, officers now believe there may be witness they have not spoken with.

If you were in that area on Sept. 21 between 11 and 11:20 a.m., and saw a man with injuries, VicPD would like to speak with you. Please call 250-995-7654 or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

