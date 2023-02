The pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Police say a pedestrian was struck while crossing Quadra Street near Pembroke Street. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are looking for dashcam footage or witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Police say the pedestrian was struck while crossing Quadra Street near Pembroke Street just before 7:20 p.m. Monday (Feb. 27).

The pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with relevant information about this incident is asked to call VicPD at (250) 995-7654.

