Major Crime Detectives are continuing their search for witnesses to come forward with information about the early morning, random assault on March 26. (Black Press file photo)

Witnesses sought after random assault in Victoria leaves two women in their 60s with serious injuries

Investigation reveals man named ‘Royce’ sang duet with suspect at Paparazzi nightclub night of assault

Victoria police released new information in a bid to identify the man responsible for assaulting two women in their 60s in downtown Victoria in March.

Officers were called to the area of Broad and Johnson streets at 2:45 a.m. on March 26 after the report of an assault.

The two victims were waiting for a taxi when they were assaulted by an unknown man.

Major Crime Detectives are continuing their search for witnesses – including somebody who goes by the name “Royce” – to come forward with information about the early morning, random assault.

The suspect, described as an Indigenous man in his early 20s, fled the scene prior to police arriving.

He was wearing a T-shirt with a graphic, a black windbreaker, dark blue jeans and a dark baseball cap with a flat brim.

The ongoing investigation revealed that a man by the name of “Royce” sang a duet with the suspect inside Paparazzi nightclub the night of the assault. “Royce” is described as an older man with grey hair and a beard. He is believed to be associated to somebody in a wheelchair.

It has also been determined that the suspect used the name of “CJX” when he was at Paparazzi.

A motive has not been determined. Investigators continue their investigation.

If you have any information about this incident call Vic PD non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

