Witnesses sought in Vancouver Island highway collision that left 1 dead

Police seeking any dash-camera video or security video

Witnesses are asked to call police if they saw this black GMC Sierra Denali pickup with a black canopy in Fanny Bay on July 31, 2025.

BC Highway Patrol continues to make progress investigating a collision that left a man dead in Fanny Bay.

Police are now looking for witnesses who can fill in crucial details about the minutes and hours before the fatal collision.

Just after 4 p.m. on Highway 19A northbound near Fanny Bay, a black 2015 GMC Sierra Denali pickup that was towing a white Minilite Recreational Vehicle collided with multiple vehicles and resulted in the death of a man who was standing at the side of the road. The driver of the black GMC Sierra was arrested for impaired driving causing death.

“Anyone who was at scene in the immediate aftermath of the collision may have vital information for police," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. "If you interacted with the driver of a black GMC Sierra Denali pickup with a black canopy, or you saw that driver doing anything concerning in the hours leading up to the fatal crash, you need to speak to police.”

Police are also interested in dash-camera video or security video that faced Highway 19A between Fanny Bay Wharf and the Rosewall log sort. Southbound drivers in particular may have witnessed important evidence before the collision.

If you saw anything between Fanny Bay Wharf and the Rosewall log sort in the early afternoon of July 31, 2025, please call BC Highway Patrol, Campbell River at 250-286-5690 and quote file (7001) 2025-1582.