Witnesses sought in Langford pedestrian hit and run

Police seek information after a pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway on March 3.(Google Maps)

West Shore RCMP is seeking witnesses after a hit and run in Langford Wednesday evening sent a female pedestrian to hospital.

At 5:20 p.m., a pedestrian walking across the crosswalk at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Goldstream Avenue was struck by a four-door, gold sedan, sending her 10 to 12 feet away. The driver, described as an older man, left the scene.

West Shore RCMP, Langford Fire Rescue and paramedics attended the scene and transported the pedestrian to hospital. The extent of her injuries are not known at this time.

Now, police are asking for the driver to come forward. They are also asking for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to reach out.

