Witnesses sought in North Saanich rollover crash

Earlier hit-and-run in Sidney could be connected

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are looking for witnesses to a single-vehicle collision on Tatlow Road in North Saanich.

At about 6 a.m. on Wed. Aug. 29, RCMP found a grey Audi SUV on its side, and a preliminary investigation found that it travelled off the road, striking several trees before coming to rest on its passenger side.

The driver, a 24-year old North Saanich man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Prior to this collision, RCMP received a report of a hit-and-run on Gabriola Place in Sidney, and they are investigating whether the two are connected.

North Saanich Fire, BC Ambulance, and Central Saanich Police were all at the scene, and the cause of the collisions has not yet been determined.

Any witnesses who came to the scene or observed the grey Audi SUV prior to the collision is asked to call Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.

