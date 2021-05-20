Witnesses sought in Victoria stabbing

Victoria police are asking for any witnesses to a May 19 stabbing in North Park to help them find the assailant. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are hoping residents can help them find a suspect after a man was stabbed in the North Park neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a temporary housing facility in the 800-block of Caledonia Avenue just after 11 p.m. for a report of a man being stabbed. They located the man, who wasn’t a resident of the shelter, and determined he had non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and he declined further medical assistance.

Police are hoping any witnesses to the incident will be able to help them find the assailant. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

