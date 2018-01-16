VicPD are looking for witnesses to an alleged sexual assault that took place on Sunday morning downtown. (News files)

Witnesses sought to reported sexual assault in downtown Victoria

Early morning incident happened near Quadra and View streets

Victoria police investigators are looking for witnesses to what appears to be a random sexual assault that happened early Sunday morning.

The incident reportedly happened at 12:30 a.m. and police arrived on scene in the area of Quadra and View streets around 1:30 after being contacted.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, standing six feet tall with a heavy build and a dark beard. At the time he was wearing a black or blue toque, a black or blue hoodie and blue jeans. Investigators believe the victim and suspect did not know each other.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, or to do so anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

