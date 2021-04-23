Witty’s Beach stair access closed again

Repairs will be complete by summer, mayor says

The stairs to Witty’s Beach are closed due to a drainage issue that exposed a stair support.

The stairs, which reopened in 2016 after undergoing a $100,000 refurbishing, are a popular access point to Witty Beach.

The CRD closed the stairs to Witty Beach in 2014 due to unsafe conditions, but finding a solution to rebuild these stairs was a priority for the District of Metchosin.

Now, Mayor John Ranns says they are waiting for the bank to dry out so repairs can be done.

He is confident stair access will be reopened by the summer.

READ ALSO: Petition signals desire for Metchosin cellphone coverage

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.