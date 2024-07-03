Woman, 29, drowns near barge terminal on B.C. island

BC Coroners Service report says that drowning deaths tend to peak in July

A 29-year-old woman is dead after a drowning on Savary Island.

Powell River RCMP were called to a report of a drowning on Sunday (June 30) around 8 a.m., near a barge terminal on Savary Island.

BC Coroners Service is investigating, but police say the drowning doesn't appear to be suspicious and there is no concern for public safety.

A recent report from BC Coroners Service says that more than 100 people died from drowning in B.C. in 2023.

Drowning deaths tend to peak in July, the report noted, with an average of 13.1 deaths each July between 2013 and 2023.