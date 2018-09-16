A boxer-pitbull killed its owner in Alberta. (Canadian Press file photo)

Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say

Dog had initially attacked daughter, 3

Police say a woman was killed by her own dog in Rocky View, Alta., on Saturday evening.

RCMP say the boxer-pitbull cross initially attacked a three-year-old girl, leaving her with serious but not life-threatening injuries, before turning on the 49-year-old woman.

They say the deceased was the dog’s owner, and the attack happened in her home.

Witnesses reported to police that the dog had not shown previous signs of aggression and was otherwise well-behaved.

Investigators say the dog, along with one other in the residence, has been quarantined in Calgary and will be monitored.

