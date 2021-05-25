Woman airlifted after being bitten by wolf on property near Nanaimo

Emergency crews and conservation officer service called out Tuesday, May 25

RCMP and B.C. Conservation Officer Service were called to South Wellington after a report of a person bitten by a wolf. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A person has been airlifted to hospital after sustaining a wolf bite in Nanaimo’s South Wellington area.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Waring Road on Tuesday morning, May 25, after a woman was reportedly harmed by a wolf-dog cross at a wolf education centre there.

RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics, Cranberry and North Cedar fire departments and B.C. Conservation Officer Service were on scene and a landing zone was set up for an air ambulance.

More to come.

One woman has been airlifted to haspital after being bitten by a wolf-dog hybrid south of Nanaio. RCMP, BC Ambulance, BC Conservation officers on scene Waring Rd, in South Wellington.#Nanaimo @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/KksJcCE9Yx — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) May 25, 2021

