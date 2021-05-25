Woman airlifted after being bitten by wolf on property near Nanaimo

A person has been airlifted to hospital after sustaining a wolf bite in Nanaimo’s South Wellington area.
Emergency crews were called to a property on Waring Road on Tuesday morning, May 25, after a woman was reportedly harmed by a wolf-dog cross at a wolf education centre there.
RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics, Cranberry and North Cedar fire departments and B.C. Conservation Officer Service were on scene and a landing zone was set up for an air ambulance.
More to come.
One woman has been airlifted to haspital after being bitten by a wolf-dog hybrid south of Nanaio. RCMP, BC Ambulance, BC Conservation officers on scene Waring Rd, in South Wellington.#Nanaimo @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/KksJcCE9Yx
— Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) May 25, 2021
