Woman airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by car in Nanaimo

A 24-year-old woman was airlifted to a Victoria hospital with life-threatening injuries aft she was struck by a car in Nanaimo on Monday. (File photo)

A 24-year-old woman from Nanaimo was airlifted to hospital in Victoria after she was struck in a crosswalk by a vehicle Monday.

According to police, the collision happened at about 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Albion Street and Bruce Avenue.

Investigators, who spoke with witnesses and the 31-year-old woman who was driving the car that struck the victim, determined the car was being driven southbound on Bruce Avenue and hit the victim as she was walking in the crosswalk.

Police noted the crosswalk is not lighted and the victim was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. It was also raining at the time. Earbud headphones, possibly belonging to the victim, were also found at the scene, but police have not said if they might have been a factor in the collision.

The driver remained at the scene and co-operated with police. The car was seized and will undergo a mechanical inspection.

The roadway was closed for several hours for investigators to examine the scene and police are continuing their investigation.

