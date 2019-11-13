Woman arrested after assaulting B.C. Nurse

On Nov. 6., around 11:20 p.m., the 100 Mile RCMP attended the 100 Mile Hospital for a reported assault. A female nurse in emergency had been assaulted by an attending citizen after the nurse told her she had to wait to speak with the physician, after the initial treatment. No injuries were sustained as a result of the assault. The female suspect was located and arrested by RCMP at her residence and is to appear in 100 Mile House Provincial Court in January.

The investigation is ongoing.

