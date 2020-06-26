A woman is in police custody after a stabbing in the 2900-block of Douglas Street Thursday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Woman arrested after downtown Victoria stabbing

Victim left with potentially life-threatening injuries

One woman is in Victoria police custody after a stabbing on Douglas Street Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2900-block of Douglas Street around 4:30 p.m. on June 25 after a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim was transported to hospital. Officers used surveillance video of the incident to identify a female suspect.

They began to search for her and received information indicating that she was in Sidney. The Victoria Police Department worked with Sidney North Saanich RCMP, who located and arrested the woman and transported her to VicPD’s custody.

During their investigation, police learned the victim left the hospital against the advice of medical staff and was suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries. Police found the victim and took him into protective custody before transporting him back to hospital.

The suspect was held for court and faces recommended charges including aggravated assault.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police seek witnesses to downtown stabbing of 71-year-old woman


stabbingVicPD

