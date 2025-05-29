 Skip to content
2 arrested in Revelstoke, charged after 'fraudulent release' from Alberta prison

Mackenzie Dawn Hardy and acquaintance David Joseph Wood face various charges after Hardy left Red Deer RCMP's custody a month ago
Revelstoke Review Staff
Photo submitted by Mackenzie Dawn Hardy of her time at the Radium Hot Springs after being released from custody, for the purpose of this article. Mackenzie Dawn Hardy

Revelstoke RCMP have arrested a man and woman in town following a month-long interprovincial pursuit.

According to Alberta RCMP, 24-year-old Mackenzie Dawn Hardy and 27-year-old David Joseph Wood were taken into custody in Revelstoke after a patrol officer noticed them walking away from a stolen vehicle.

On April 29, Red Deer RCMP learned from the Alberta Justice Centre that Hardy, a remanded prisoner, was inadvertently released due to fraud on April 25.

Red Deer RCMP also determined that Wood had conspired with Hardy and assisted with her "fraudulent release," Alberta RCMP said. On May 23, an arrest warrant was issued for Wood as well.

Publicly on the run from police, Hardy had disclosed herself near Revelstoke in recent weeks, posting on TikTok about her and Wood's stay at Crazy Creek Hot Pools Resort in Malakwa. By this time, Revelstoke RCMP told Black Press Media it was unaware of Hardy and her warrants.

Now, Hardy faces multiple outstanding warrants and is also charged with escaping lawful custody. Wood has been charged on three counts: assisting escape of a prisoner, identify fraud and uttering a forged document.

Both individuals have been brought before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody, Alberta RCMP confirmed.

Black Press Media is reaching out to Revelstoke RCMP for further comment.

