The suspect crashed a truck into the back of an Infiniti and fled the scene. (West Shore RCMP)

Woman arrested for hit and run that left another vehicle in Colwood front lawn

The woman was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition and a ticket

A 34-year-old woman was arrested after driving her vehicle into the back of another.

Around 3:38 a.m. on Friday, West Shore RCMP received several calls from witnesses advising a blue Infiniti G35 vehicle was in the front yard of a house near the 3300-block of Haida Drive.

When RCMP got the house, they noted the Infiniti had significant damage to its rear end which was the result of a hit and run. The Infiniti was hit with such force that it was pushed from its parking space on the road into a resident’s front yard.

Officers obtained video surveillance showing a white GMC 1500 truck crashing into the Infiniti before backing up and leaving the scene.

Officers began patrolling the area and located the suspect, as well as the truck. Investigators concluded the woman was exhibiting symptoms consistent with drug impairment and arrested her, along with impounding the truck. She was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and a ticket for failing to remain at the scene of the crash.

 

Westshore RCMP

Most Read