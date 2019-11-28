Woman arrested on Vancouver Island after RCMP report ‘drunken crime spree’

Qualicum Beach citizens and business owners alerted police to disturbance

  • Nov. 28, 2019 5:30 p.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP have arrested a 41-year-old woman after what they called a drunken crime spree in Qualicum Beach on Nov. 27.

In a release from Cpl. Jesse Foreman, police reported they received several calls from citizens and business owners in Qualicum Beach reporting an intoxicated female who was causing a disturbance and shoplifting.

Foreman reported that when officers eventually located the woman in north Qualicum Beach, she was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Campbell River on Nov. 25. Police reported she was intoxicated and was subjected to an impaired driving investigation, that found her blood alcohol level at more than twice the legal limit. In the vehicle, there was property linked to two thefts that had occurred earlier in Parksville and Qualicum Beach. At the time of arrest, the woman was wanted on three arrest warrants from two different jurisdictions.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves make off with statue of St. Francis

“I would like to thank all the residents and business owners who called in and provided good descriptions and accounts in a timely fashion,” said Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier. “This really assisted us in our efforts to catch this prolific offender.”

Colleen Maria Anderson made her first appearance in Nanaimo provincial court on Nov. 28, and was remanded in custody. She will make her next court appearance on Dec. 5.

