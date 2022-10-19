Victoria police responded to a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted and robbed near St. Ann’s Academy on Tuesday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Woman attacked, sexually assaulted and robbed in downtown Victoria

VicPD special victims unit is investigating

Detectives with the Victoria Police Department’s special victims unit are investigating after a woman was attacked, sexually assaulted and robbed near St. Ann’s Academy.

On Tuesday (Oct. 18) at around 11:50 p.m., police responded to a report that a woman had been assaulted in the 800-block of Humboldt Street. Officers arrived on scene and located the woman who provided a detailed account of the incident and description of the suspect. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., Victoria police arrested a male suspect in connection to the attack. The suspect was transported to VicPD cells and remains in custody.

Police said they are continuing to ensure that the woman who was attacked has access to necessary supports and care. The incident remains under active investigation.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information – particularly those who have surveillance footage from the Beacon Hill Park area along Douglas, Blanshard, Southgate and Quadra streets – call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

For resources on supports for survivors of sexual violence, including information on options for those who wish to report an incident, visit VicPD.ca/webelieveyou.

