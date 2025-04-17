 Skip to content
Woman bitten by 'very large' dog near Nanaimo

Victim required several stitches to close bite wound after dog attack on Superior Road
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
A woman required several stitched after she was bitten by a large dog during a morning walk in Lantzville. (File photo)

Police in Nanaimo are looking for the owner of a dog that bit and injured a woman in Lantzville.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. April 9 at Superior Road near the Island Highway.

The victim told police she walking past a woman, unknown to her, who was walking a large dog on a leash. As she passed them, the dog appeared to get spooked and turned toward the victim. The woman walking the dog lost her balance and was dragged a short distance before the dog bit the victim on the arm. The bite required several stitches to close.

The dog walker provided only her first name then carried on walking the dog. The dog was described as very large, with grey wiry hair resembling an Irish wolfhound.

The incident was also reported to animal control, which has launched its own investigation.

Anyone who has information about who owns the dog in question or about the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2025-10364.

