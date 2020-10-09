Woman charged for placing uncapped needle on Saanich business door

Saanich police identify suspect caught in security footage placing an uncapped needle and some gauze on the back door of a business on Sept. 30. (Image via the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police have identified a suspect caught on camera placing an uncapped needle on the door of a business near Burnside Road West and Harriet Road on Sept. 30.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident on Oct. 9, and was charged with one count of mischief, said a police spokesperson.

When staff arrived at the business on the morning of Oct. 1, they found an uncapped hypodermic needle and gauze had been placed on the back door of the building. Police were able to identify the suspect using video security footage.

READ ALSO: Uncapped needle found on door of Saanich business, police seek suspect

Investigators do not believe there is any connection to the other placed needles in the Greater Victoria area and there is no indication that the business in Saanich last week was targeted.

The woman has a court date for later this year.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department