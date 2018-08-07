Woman charged with arson for Oak Bay fires

A 25-year-old Oak Bay woman has been charged with a pair of arson incidents.

Oak Bay Police investigated a pair of suspicious fires in the 2000 block of Frederick Norris Road on July 26. The investigation led police to the suspect, who was arrested by Saanich Police.

“This is another great example of our very effective relationship with the Saanich Police Department” said Oak Bay Deputy Police Chief Ray Bernoties. “These were small fires but the community was understandably very concerned due to their location.”

The woman was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in court in Victoria on Aug. 7.

Shortly after noon on July 26 a fire in a small wood pile was reported on the 2000 Block of Frederick Norris Road. Residents put that fire out with a garden hose, and the Oak Bay Fire Department attended to ensure the fire was out and to identify the possible cause. Later that day, around 6:30 p.m. a neighbour noted a wooden compost box to be on fire in the backyard of the same house where a car fire took place two days earlier. A neighbour was able to put that fire out with a garden hose and the fire department attended to ensure the fire was out and to assess possible cause.

There are currently two other Oak Bay fires under investigation. Detectives will look at all available evidence to see if there’s any connection to this investigation.