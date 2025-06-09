Woman charged with first-degree murder in 2021 death of Nanaimo man

Victim was found dead shortly after moving to Nanaimo from Kelowna

An investigation into the death of a 30-year-old Nanaimo man nearly four years ago has resulted in a charge of first-degree murder.

The charge stems from an investigation that started Aug. 12, 2021, when police received information about a possible homicide at a Nanaimo residence.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, officers attended and found Ryan Mosher, 30, deceased. Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crime unit assumed conduct of the investigation, with assistance from the B.C. Coroners Service.

The report from the investigation was submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service, which approved a charge of first-degree murder for Desiree Mosher, who was arrested Friday, June 6, and remains in custody to await her first court appearance Monday, June 16.