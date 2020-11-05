Woman charged with impaired driving after crashing on Saanich cycling trail

A 59-year-old woman was charged for impaired driving after crashing into the Interurban Rail Trail on Nov. 4. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

A 59-year-old woman who crashed on Saanich cycling trail on Wednesday afternoon has been charged with impaired driving.

Saanich police received a call about a driver veering into oncoming traffic on Interurban Road near Hector Road just before 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. As officers were heading to the area, another witness reported the driver had crashed in the 5500-block of West Saanich Road.

A driver has been charged with impaired driving after veering across on-coming lanes and crashing on a Saanich cycling trail yesterday afternoon. #Saanich #yyj Read more: https://t.co/0xt1e6Nwnz pic.twitter.com/cFavkMhgNX — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) November 5, 2020

The driver was heading northbound but had crossed the oncoming lanes, veered off the road and collided with a fence along the Interurban Rail Trail, according to police. There were no pedestrians or cyclists on the trail in the area at the time and the driver was uninjured.

After the driver failed a roadside alcohol screening, officers placed the woman under arrest and brought them to the Saanich Police Department where more testing showed that the driver’s blood-alcohol concentration was more than double the legal limit.

The woman faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while her blood alcohol exceeded 80 milligrams.

READ ALSO: Saanich man who planned his mother’s, grandmother’s murder denied unescorted absences

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichimpaired drivingSaanich Police Department